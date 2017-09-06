‘The same struggle’: Speaker series aimed to inspire immigrant women coming to Winnipeg

Tracy Folorunsho-Barry says when she moved to Canada from Nigeria as an immigrant, she faced a number of struggles. But she gathered inspiration from others, and is now hoping to do the same with a cross-country project coming to Winnipeg this week.

“I’m a mother of five. When I came to Canada I was so lost, I didn’t know where to start,” said Barry, the founder of Gradual Rising of Women (GROW).

She went back to school and started GROW to educate and empower immigrant and newcomer women. The organization’s efforts include the new Project 150, an initiative that aims to collect stories from 150 immigrant and newcomer women through the Speak Out Women Series Conversation Cafes, documenting their struggles and successes.

“What we started finding out is all immigrant women, they go through the same struggle. It doesn’t matter where they come from. Now we want to compare the stories from province to province,” Folorunsho-Barry said.

The goal isn’t just to focus on the difficulties newcomers face, but rather to inspire immigrant women, regardless of their background, tradition or culture.

Through her work on the project, Folorunsho-Barry has met a single mother who went on to become a doctor and a woman who came to Canada without knowing English, and against that odd became a social worker.

“We’re using their stories on how they’re beating those challenges to inspire the upcoming immigrant women, so when they hear their story they will be motivated to say, ‘I can do it,’” Folorunsho-Barry said.

The speakers are selected based on a number of categories, including immigrant women in business, community leadership, or politics.