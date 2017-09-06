Winnipeg police arrest four suspects connected to deadly stabbing

Winnipeg police have arrested four suspects following a fatal stabbing in August.

On Aug. 18, police were called to Sargent Ave. and McMicken St. following a report of an injured man—he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

He died in hospital on Aug. 27, and was identified by police as 18-year-old Tyler William Ranville.

Police say Ranville had been in the area of Sargent Avenue and Young Street when a dispute occurred among a group of men.

Ranville was stabbed in the upper body, he then stumbled into traffic and collapsed.

Police investigated the incident and, between Aug. 31 and Sept. 5, charged four men with manslaughter.

The suspects include a 16-year-old boy and two 18-year-old-men, Nasim Abddullahi Ahmed and Yonas Gebremekeal.

A 20-year-old man, Abdullahi Jemal Ahmed, was also arrested in connection to the stabbing, following a police chase.