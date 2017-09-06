Winnipeg woman convicted of hiding remains of babies files appeal

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba woman jailed for hiding the remains of six infants in a rented storage locker is appealing her conviction.

Andrea Giesbrecht, who is 43, was sentenced in July to 8 1/2 years for six counts of concealing the dead body of a child.

Her lawyer, Greg Brodsky, says he has filed the notice of appeal and will seek bail for Giesbrecht in the next few weeks.

He says the appeal contends that she was saving the remains of the babies, not hiding them.

Brodsky says Giesbrecht should also not have received consecutive sentences and that the trial judge misinterpreted evidence.