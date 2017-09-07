Dreamy pop duo Faith Healer tries to make you laugh with second album

As the duo Faith Healer, singer-guitarist Jessica Jalbert and multi-instrumentalist Renny Wilson create lo-fi, dreamy pop and rock songs that manage to sound timeless without sounding dated.

On the phone from her home in Edmonton, Jalbert said the description flatters her.

“That’s something that I would hope to attain,” she said. “I believe that music has a shelf life, and I think that when you’re writing music that can’t quite be pinpointed to a specific era, then your shelf life is...vast, I guess.”

“I love when something catches your ear because of what it is, and not because of the time frame that it comes from,” she said.

Faith Healer will introduce songs from their brand new LP Try ;-) (the winking emoticon is intentional) Monday night at the Handsome Daughter, on Sherbrook Street.

Jalbert, the songwriter, didn’t have any new songs ready in September 2016 when she went into Wilson’s home studio in Montreal for the recording session that would result in the duo’s latest album.

“It was a hard record to dive into, because I didn’t have a backlog of songs. I wrote them either right before or as we were recording them. We called it Try because it was what I was doing – trying hard to make a record,” she said.

Not typical of “serious” indie rock, several of the songs the album are lighthearted. Amusing, even.

Jalbert takes her music very seriously, of course. “But I also don’t want it to be too heavy,” she said. “On the first record I did, under my own name, I found the songs to be so heavy-handed and I was pontificating. I thought, ‘God! I don’t want to listen to this record ever again.’ I was taking myself too seriously.”

“I need a little humour to take the weight off some of the emotions I'm getting at musically. I’m going to keep writing songs that are about things that I think are important to a lot of different people, myself included. But I want people to be able to laugh and think it’s funny,” she said.