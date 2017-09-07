News / Winnipeg

Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, Sept. 8-10

It’s only a matter of time before things get chilly. Take advantage of the summery weather this weekend (27 C Saturday and 30 C Sunday!) and hit up one of these awesome events.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jamaal Westerman (55) strums the Banjo Bowl after defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders in CFL action in Winnipeg Saturday, September 12, 2015.

View 2 photos

zoom

John Woods / The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jamaal Westerman (55) strums the Banjo Bowl after defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders in CFL action in Winnipeg Saturday, September 12, 2015.

Many food, many music

As if you didn’t know Winnipeg’s biggest street festival of the year is happening this weekend (Sept. 8-10) by Memorial Park. Now featuring more food trucks than ever in the annual Food Truck Wars, Farmery Estate products in the wine and beer garden daily, and the return of Many Fest favourites like cycling celebration Ciclovia and the Winnipeg 10 and 10 road race on Sunday. This major event continues to grow.

Riddle me this, Chinatown

Many Fest isn’t the only street festival basking in the glow of the late summer sun—the annual Chinatown Street Fest Sept. 9 and 10 has programming for the whole family and “exquisite foods too,” according to the website. Last year’s event featured a petting zoo (complete with alpaca) and food trucks, as well as lantern riddles. Answering a lantern riddle earned participants coupons to spend in the festival’s street market.

Hot, fiery paddling

Winnipeg’s rivers will churn Sept. 8-10 as furiously paddling dragon boat teams take to the water for the annual FMG Manitoba Dragon Boat Festival, which supports the Cancercare Manitoba Foundation and the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba. Funds raised support research, clinical trials, and care for young cancer patients.

Tune up for some CFL action

Tensions between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders are tighter than the strings of the Banjo Bowl trophy itself after a pre-game spitting incident involving a Bomber fan and Riders receiver Duron Carter sullied the Labour Day Classic. There should be fireworks before and after kickoff at the sold-out event at Investors Group Field, Saturday.

Sing along at Summer Lights

Get out of town, Manitoba’s Summer Lights Music Festival is this weekend?! Said the Whale, Joel Plaskett, Terra Lightfoot and others take the stage in Brandon Sept. 10.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Winnipeg Views

More...