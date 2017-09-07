Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, Sept. 8-10

Many food, many music

As if you didn’t know Winnipeg’s biggest street festival of the year is happening this weekend (Sept. 8-10) by Memorial Park. Now featuring more food trucks than ever in the annual Food Truck Wars, Farmery Estate products in the wine and beer garden daily, and the return of Many Fest favourites like cycling celebration Ciclovia and the Winnipeg 10 and 10 road race on Sunday. This major event continues to grow.

Riddle me this, Chinatown

Many Fest isn’t the only street festival basking in the glow of the late summer sun—the annual Chinatown Street Fest Sept. 9 and 10 has programming for the whole family and “exquisite foods too,” according to the website. Last year’s event featured a petting zoo (complete with alpaca) and food trucks, as well as lantern riddles. Answering a lantern riddle earned participants coupons to spend in the festival’s street market.

Hot, fiery paddling

Winnipeg’s rivers will churn Sept. 8-10 as furiously paddling dragon boat teams take to the water for the annual FMG Manitoba Dragon Boat Festival, which supports the Cancercare Manitoba Foundation and the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba. Funds raised support research, clinical trials, and care for young cancer patients.

Tune up for some CFL action

Tensions between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders are tighter than the strings of the Banjo Bowl trophy itself after a pre-game spitting incident involving a Bomber fan and Riders receiver Duron Carter sullied the Labour Day Classic. There should be fireworks before and after kickoff at the sold-out event at Investors Group Field, Saturday.

Sing along at Summer Lights