Liberal tax plan demonizes Canadians to pay for government's spending: Scheer

WINNIPEG — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the Liberals are demonizing the country's small business owners to pay for their own out-of-control spending.

Scheer opened a two-day meeting of Conservative MPs and senators by hammering on the Liberal government's plan to end what it calls unfair tax advantages for the wealthy.

Scheer says he has no doubt Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may move in circles where people do try to take advantage of the tax code.

But Scheer says the Tories talk to the plumbers, the mechanics, the grocery store owners who just want to create jobs in their communities.

And he says Trudeau's proposals are anything but fair and compassionate for them.