Plane crash closes highway north of Winnipeg; no word on injuries
ST. ANDREWS, Man. — RCMP say a plane has crashed near a small airport north of Winnipeg.
Police say they were called to the crash site near St. Andrews Airport at around 4:30 a.m.
Pictures from reporters at the scene show the shattered wreckage of a small plane strewn across a road.
Highway 8, which leads from Winnipeg north to Gimli, is closed in both directions.
There is no immediate word on injuries.
A spokesman with STARS air ambulance says one of its helicopters was initially dispatched to the scene, but did not land because it was not medically required.
(CTV Winnipeg, The Canadian Press)
