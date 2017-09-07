Plane crash closes highway north of Winnipeg; no word on injuries

ST. ANDREWS, Man. — RCMP say a plane has crashed near a small airport north of Winnipeg.

Police say they were called to the crash site near St. Andrews Airport at around 4:30 a.m.

Pictures from reporters at the scene show the shattered wreckage of a small plane strewn across a road.

Highway 8, which leads from Winnipeg north to Gimli, is closed in both directions.

There is no immediate word on injuries.

A spokesman with STARS air ambulance says one of its helicopters was initially dispatched to the scene, but did not land because it was not medically required.