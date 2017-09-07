Prairie pop-up... in Japan? Chef bringing Manitoba tastes to Tokyo

A born-and-raised Winnipeg chef is bringing the taste of Manitoba all the way to Japan for a new pop-up experience.

Mandel Hitzer – who heads the popular annual pop-up restaurant RAW:almond on the banks of Winnipeg's frozen rivers at The Forks – is teaming up with Tokyo-based chef, Takahiro Matsuyama, for RAW:tokyo, a six-day dining experience in the heart of the city.

The two chefs will be given the same Manitoba ingredients—wild rice, goldeye, pickerel, canola and buckwheat, to list a few—to create a seven-course competitive tasting menu for 300 guests from October 6-8 and 13-15.

“In a small kind of way, what we’re doing is creating a space to kind of represent or reflect Manitoba,” said Hitzer, who also took his signature pop-up dining experience north for RAW:churchill earlier this year.

“And I hope what comes out of this is I’m able to spread the word of how amazing Winnipeg is, and how awesome our food scene is here…and tell stories of how beautiful Manitoba is.”

Sharing stories from Manitoba to Japan and back again is one of the key parts of the experience, and one of the things Hitzer likes best about pop-ups.

“What I love about it is everything is a direct relationship, from the customer to the chef, to the ingredients. It’s an opportunity for us to share our story, whether that’s the story of where I’ve come from as a cook, or as a human being, to a story of inspiration… sometimes it gets a little poetic.”

Part of the experience in Tokyo includes a temporary design installation inspired by the northern lights, and creates an interactive environment in which guests will eat dinner.

Once the pop-up experience is finished in Japan, Hitzer is bringing a tasting menu back to Winnipeg, which will be featured at his Exchange District restaurant, Deer + Almond.

“I think it will be fun to come home and kind of share my experience with Winnipeggers and tell stories of travels,” he said.

And that’s part of the goal of his time in Japan, too.