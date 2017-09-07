Three dead in July from wasp sting complications in Manitoba: medical examiner
WINNIPEG — Three people in Manitoba died of complications from wasp stings in July.
The Office of the Manitoba Chief Medical Examiner says all three of the people were stung in the Winnipeg area.
Officials say deaths from wasp stings in Manitoba are very rare.
The last case was in 2008.
There was one death in 2014 and one in 2012 in Manitoba from complications from bee stings. (CTV Winnipeg)
