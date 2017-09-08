Conservatives contemplate Quebec byelection, impact of NDP leadership

WINNIPEG — Quebec Conservatives will rally next week in the riding just vacated by longtime Tory stalwart Denis Lebel.

The byelection there will be an early test for new Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and could be a tough one to pass.

Lebel won Lac-Saint-Jean in 2015 with just 33 per cent of the vote, but Tories at the party's fall planning session in Winnipeg say they are optimistic they can hold the seat.

A byelection has yet to be called, but mapping out election strategy is one of themes Conservatives are addressing at these meetings.

An unknown for them is the future of the New Democrats and whether that party will choose a leader who can wrest support from the Liberals.