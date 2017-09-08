News / Winnipeg

Police investigate Winnipeg shooting

Officers received a report of a man who had been shot in the upper body.

A Winnipeg police cruiser is pictured in this Metro file photo.

Shannon VanRaes / For Metro

A Winnipeg police cruiser is pictured in this Metro file photo.

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help following a shooting near downtown.  

On Friday at about 1 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service received a report of a man who had been shot in the upper body in the 600 block of Balmoral Street. The man was transported to hospital in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Winnipeg Views

More...