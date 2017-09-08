Police investigate Winnipeg shooting
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help following a shooting near downtown.
On Friday at about 1 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service received a report of a man who had been shot in the upper body in the 600 block of Balmoral Street. The man was transported to hospital in critical condition.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).