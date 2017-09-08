Two victims injured in Winnipeg stabbings

Winnipeg police are investigating two stabbings downtown in the early hours of Friday morning. At about 3 a.m., Winnipeg police responded to a report of a serious assault in the 300 block of Smith Street. Police say a man in his 40s was sent to hospital in unstable condition, and was suffering from a stab wound to the upper body. He's refusing to cooperate with police.

While police were investigating that assault, they discovered a woman in her 20s with multiple stab wounds—police believe she was attacked near Donald Street and Portage Avenue. She was taken to hospital in critical condition.



Both victims are still in the hospital.



The Major Crimes Unit is still investigating. Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).