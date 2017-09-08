Winnipeg police warn public of sex offender’s release

Police say a man who is at high-risk to re-offend is being released from jail Friday and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

William Rupert Astle, 81-years-old, is being released from Stony Mountain Institution.

Astle is a convicted sex offender, and is considered at high-risk to re-offend in a sexual manner against young girls, police said.

Police say Astle participated in a sexual offender treatment program while in prison, but he's still considered high-risk.

Astle is described by police as five-foot-seven and 165 lbs. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

He previously served about four years for indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age and failure to comply with a probation order. Astle is expected to live in Winnipeg.



Upon his release, Astle is subject to statutory conditions until Jan. 30, 2018. That means he’s not to be near, or around places where children under the age of 18 are likely to congregate, such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools, shopping malls and recreational centres, unless accompanied by an adult.