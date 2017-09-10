Manyfest crowns food truck champions

Like a kitchen contained entirely within a metal box left in the sun, the competition during Winnipeg's annual food truck wars was hot over the weekend.

Beginning Friday, some 70,000 people crowded around Broadway and Memorial Boulevard for all that the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries ManyFest street festival has to offer–including the greatest congregation of food trucks the city has ever seen.

More than 45 mobile food vendors participated, but in the end, four won the weekend; judges noted three others as a cut above the rest in the following categories:

Most Original: Wiggle Chips

Best Presentation: BDI: Bridge Drive-In

Best Bang-for-your-buck: The Churro Stop