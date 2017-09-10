Manyfest crowns food truck champions
This, the Manyfest downtown street festival's food truck wars featured more variety than ever.
Like a kitchen contained entirely within a metal box left in the sun, the competition during Winnipeg's annual food truck wars was hot over the weekend.
Beginning Friday, some 70,000 people crowded around Broadway and Memorial Boulevard for all that the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries ManyFest street festival has to offer–including the greatest congregation of food trucks the city has ever seen.
More than 45 mobile food vendors participated, but in the end, four won the weekend; judges noted three others as a cut above the rest in the following categories:
Most Original: Wiggle Chips
Best Presentation: BDI: Bridge Drive-In
Best Bang-for-your-buck: The Churro Stop
The fourth winner landed arguably the most coveted distinction, the People's Choice Award. With 192 votes, Kyu Grill was the people's choice for the third consecutive year. The runner-up was The Red Ember with 173 votes, and third place was Churro Stop, with 157 votes.