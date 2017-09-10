Winnipeg Art Gallery gets new curator, upcoming exhibit

The Winnipeg Art Gallery just got a new curator of Indigenous and contemporary art, and her first show in that role is happening this month.

Jaimie Isaac’s appointment to the role was announced Wednesday.

Her upcoming exhibition — co-curated with Dr. Julie Nagam — Insurgence/Resurgence, is set to launch at the WAG Sept. 22.

“We really wanted to take up space for the artists and for the dialogue that’s being brought out in Insurgence/Resurgence,” Isaac said.

The exhibit includes work from 29 emerging-to-established multi-disciplinary Indigenous artists, considering political insurgency and cultural resurgence and its effects on Canada.

“It’s going to be a complete variety of media from photography, video, beading, tattooing, installations, sculpture,” Isaac said.

Part of Isaac’s job as a curator is to help people experience and see more through art — and like she has done with Insurgence/Resurgence, that means carving out space.

Previously, Isaac worked with the WAG as the gallery’s Aboriginal curatorial resident, which means she already worked on some of the gallery’s recent exhibits, including Boarder X.

“It’s really been important to partner with people, and for Boarder X it was a skateboard ramp…

That was a really great way to bring in a different demographic of youth,” Isaac said.

Creating different kinds of engagement and interaction is a concept she brought to her other works, including Qua’yuk tchi’gae’win: Making Good and We Are On Treaty Land.

Her work making We Are On Treaty Land accessible included working with the Treaty Relations Commission of Manitoba to create dialogue and depth behind the art.

“And to create that sort of connection to community and history,” Isaac said.

“It was really great, just in terms of having the gallery be open and accessible and welcome to Indigenous people who were interested in those ideas that were brought out in the exhibition…