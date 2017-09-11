Manitobans hungry for more local food: community group

An upcoming Manitoba festival, rooted in the province’s local food scene, is marking a new milestone this week. But feedback from Winnipeggers shows there’s room for the community to grow.

The Harvest Moon Festival, running Sept. 15-17 in Clearwater, Man., is a celebration of the province’s harvest season and local food production, with a sweet lineup, including locals Mama Cutsworth, Dirty Catfish Brass Band and Saskatoon’s Close Talker.

“It helps put a face on who’s buying the food and who’s producing it,” said Robert Guilford, co-chair of the Harvest Moon Society.

“It was kind of a glorified picnic the first year,” he added.

The sold-out festival, now in its 16th year, fills the town of Clearwater with more than 1,000 visitors, providing a link between rural and urban communities.

Recent public surveys for a new national food policy show Manitobans are hungry for a deeper connection to their fruits and veggies.

Food Matters Manitoba recently conducted two consultations to collect data for the federal government's food policy.

“People in Winnipeg, from what we heard, [want to see] leadership, programs, funding and policy that support localized food activities,” said Rob Moquin, a policy manager with the community group.

A second event, in Wabowden, Man., focused on the high prices of food in the north.

“It’s always a challenge, the cost of freight and transportation and having access to fresh and healthy food,” Moquin said.

“There was a lot of talk about creating space and expertise to grow and harvest.”