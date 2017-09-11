'Sewage isn't sexy': Winnipeg sewer project now pegged at $1B

The cost estimate on the City of Winnipeg’s most expensive project continues to climb, yet it still lacks federal support.

A new, more detailed project estimate pegs the cost of expanding the capacity of the North End Water Pollution Control Centre at more than $1 billion – up more than $200 million from the last time the committee heard a report on the project.

It also doesn’t get a lot of attention, which one councillor quipped might have something to do with the public service it will provide.

“Sewage isn’t sexy,” said Coun. Brian Mayes after Monday’s water, waste and environment committee meeting.

The city opted to expand the sewage treatment plant following a now-14-year-old provincial order to cut back on nutrient loads being dumped into Lake Winnipeg’s watershed.

Geoff Patton, Engineering Manager for Water and Waste, said additional design work identified some new costs, the loonies’ exchange rate to U.S dollars, and lessons learned from upgrading the south end plant resulted in the new, higher cost estimate for the North End plant.

It’s also complex, he said.

“We have to maintain a plant that treats 70 per cent of the sewage for the city of Winnipeg while we’re upgrading it at the same time,” he explained. “We need to operate the system, run the plant, still be compliant, and upgrade it all at the same time, and make critical tie-ins.”

Mayes said the huge project is “important to do what we can for the environment.” But he’s also noticed the budget ballooning without support from other levels of government increasing in turn.

To date, the province has committed $195 million, based on a now-outdated estimate, and the federal government has not committed any funds, the committee heard Monday.

Mayes said “there's a federal role” that needs to be played, noting there are "various green initiatives" receiving federal support in municipalities.

Sexy or not, "this is our biggest need,” he said.