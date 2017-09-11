University of Winnipeg aims to cut emissions in new environmental plan

It isn’t easy being green, but one Winnipeg university is trying.

The University of Winnipeg announced its new sustainability strategy Monday, a five-year plan that spans greenhouse gas emission reduction, community building, academic programming, and overall environmental impact.

“Part of it is we think we can do it, and part of it is the data out there from researchers is really alarming,” said UWinnipeg senior advisor for research and sustainability, Alana Lajoie-O’Malley.

A group of six prominent scientists, including former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres, recently penned a letter warning there are likely just three years to safeguard the world from further climate change, pointing out the risks are too great to ignore.

The UWinnipeg strategy includes ambitious sustainability goals, like exceeding Canada’s commitments under the Paris Accord and developing and delivering curriculum, student services and programming rooted in sustainability.

“Because we’re a university, and we’re a place where learning happens, a really important piece of our impact is students—while they’re students here, and when they go out into the world,” said Lajoie-O’Malley.

This year, the sustainable programming process means taking a closer look at the framework already in place at the university with an academic working group. From there, faculty will work on developing material.