Winnipeg committee split on $10M Tache Promenade plan

Depending who you ask, an improved stretch of walkway along Tache Avenue could either be a future gem for Winnipeg, or a risky fiscal move.



On Monday, council’s infrastructure and public works (IRPW) committee heard a report detailing how the cost for the 2.5-km project along the St. Boniface side of the Red River has increased to $10 million from the $5.2 million approved last year.



Committee chairperson Coun. Marty Mortantz said it’s important not to conflate that revised dollar figure with being over budget, attributing the inflated total to additional work that changed the project scope.



He and Coun. Matt Allard supported some budgetary manoeuvring that could see the full project cost funded, but fellow committee members Coun. Devi Sharma and Coun. Jeff Browaty did not.



Browaty said he had a hard enough time supporting it at $5 million. Sharma said her opposition was “not about the merits of the project,” but she urged fiscal responsibility.



The deadlock vote means the motion will go to council’s executive policy committee without a recommendation.