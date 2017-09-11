Winnipeg man pleads not guilty to letter-bomb charges, fights DNA evidence
WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg man accused of sending letter bombs, including one that cost his ex-wife's lawyer her hand, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges.
Guido Amsel is also challenging the validity of a blood sample that was taken from him for DNA evidence at his upcoming trial.
Amsel was arrested after packages containing explosives were sent to his ex-wife and two Winnipeg law firms in July 2015.
Maria Mitousis, who had represented Amsel's ex-wife in a divorce proceeding, lost her right hand and suffered other injuries when one package detonated.
Amsel's lawyer, Saheel Zaman, says he is challenging the legality of a blood sample taken from Amsel after his arrest.
A hearing on that matter was scheduled to start today, but has been pushed back to next Monday.
