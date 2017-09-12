Eat your greens: Winnipeg’s first VegFest takes root

An upcoming festival wants to show you there’s a whole lot more to being vegan than eating your fruits and veggies.

Winnipeg’s first VegFest is happening Saturday at the University of Winnipeg’s Axworthy Health and RecPlex starting at 9 a.m.

The free all-vegan event includes food, music, speakers, workshops, art, yoga, meditation and children’s activities.

“We’re just trying to show the public the options, the vegan options that are available in the city. They’re readily available and they’re all delicious,” said Vanessa Parks, a member of the festival committee.

The reason the festival was launched is two-fold. On one hand, Parks says there's growing awareness about vegetarianism and veganism, but there’s still a lot people don’t know.

“A lot of people think farm animals grow up in a red barn in the field, and the animals are outside in the pasture until they’re brought in. That’s not really the case, unfortunately,” she said.

The number of restaurants that cater to vegan and vegetarian needs has grown, she added, with those types of options often available in non-vegetarian restaurants.