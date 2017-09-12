Folk on, Winnipeg: Festival keeps the music playing with five new acts for Hear All Year series

The Winnipeg Folk Festival announced five new shows to its fall line-up to prove once again, “there’s good folk music happening all year, not just four wonderful days in July.”

That’s how spokesperson Kelly Romas summarizes the festival’s Hear All Year concerts, which she said are meant to keep the local folk-fans happy as the weather turns cool.

For local product William Prince, who the Folk Festival announced will play with special guest Justin Lacroix Nov. 10 at the West End Cultural Centre (WECC), it’s a welcome home-coming every time he plays a show in the city.

“The past year has been focused on everywhere else it seems,” Prince said in an interview Tuesday.

After landing Western Canadian Music Awards nominations in 2016 for Roots Artist of the Year and Aboriginal Artist of the Year for his debut album, Earthly Days, he played the WECC in April, Winnipeg Folk Fest in July, performed on the Manitoba Night bill during the Canada Summer Games Festival and played Brandon’s Summer Lights Festival.

But otherwise, he has been on the road for much of the year, and is headed West after November.

“It’s great to meet new people out there who appreciate the music, but to come home to Winnipeg and play a show, it feels like there’s an excitement to that too,” he said. “It’s really nice to have people that come to more than one show, and follow all the Winnipeg gigs, that means the world to me, and there are people I can always count on being there.”

Romas said other artists added to the series Tuesday prove there are always popular folk acts touring through Canada.

One, Nomadic Massive, is making its Winnipeg Debut Nov. 11 at The Good Will Social Club.

“They’re a very interesting, diverse type of band—they rap in English, French, Creole and Arabic,” Romas said. “We’re very excited to have them on.”