Winnipeg healthcare staffing changes to impact 700 jobs

About 700 healthcare support jobs will feel the brunt of the latest staffing changes at Manitoba hospitals.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) announced more labour restructuring Tuesday, affecting support staff at Grace Hospital, Victoria General Hospital and St. Boniface Hospital.

Starting the week of Sept. 25, the WRHA meet with support staff – including health care aides, dietary, housekeeping and clerical workers – in order of seniority.

Within that process, staff may select a vacant position or occupied position on the unit they currently work, or elsewhere in the hospital. If they select an occupied position, that employee is then bumped and must choose their own position based on seniority, said Karlee Blatz, senior labour relations counsel for the WRHA.

Staff may also apply for jobs at other hospitals or choose to be laid off.

The WRHA has yet to publicly state how many positions may be lost in the process.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) say changes could result in the loss of up to 40 health care workers at the Victoria General Hospital.