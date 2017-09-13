So long, summer: Winnipeg to cool down as fall sets in

The Weather Network released its Fall Forecast Wednesday, and there are some highs and lows in store for Winnipeg.

In the short-term, things are expected to cool off by the weekend.

“There’s quite a fall-like weekend coming up, with some rain moving in on Friday,” said Michael Carter, meteorologist for The Weather Network.

He predicts temperatures from Friday into early next week will dip into the “low teens,” with the potential for the thermometer to dive into the single-digits Saturday.

Following that cold spell, temperatures are likely to see an uptick into the following week.

Long-term, Winnipeggers can expect a return to dry air—similar to what the province experienced this summer—with temperatures in line with the 30-year average. That means mild temperatures, steadily decreasing from September to November.

Average daytime temperatures in September are around 19 C, 10.5 C in October, and -0.5 C in November.

“You do get a lot of back-and-forth, you see big swings in the day-to-day and the week-to-week on top of that trend,” Carter said.

As temperatures begin to dip below freezing, we'll see a greater likelihood of mixed precipitation—a.k.a. the dreaded white stuff.

“By the time we get to November we’re going to be frequently reminded that winter is on the way,” Carter said.