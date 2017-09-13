Spotlight shines on downtown Winnipeg for international conference

Hundreds of urban experts from around the world are in Winnipeg this week, trying to get to the core of what makes downtown great.

The International Downtown Association’s (IDA) 63rd Annual Conference and Tradeshow is running until Friday at the RBC Convention Centre. The event is welcoming more than 600 delegates from downtown organizations and business districts.

Winnipeg’s own story of revitalization is at the forefront, with 20 tours and mobile workshops introducing visitors to the city.

“We felt our city, our downtown, is definitely a living laboratory for everything that is required for a successful downtown,” said Stefano Grande, CEO of the Downtown BIZ, which is organizing the event with the West End BIZ and Exchange District BIZ.

So what makes a healthy downtown? A number of things, said Grande, including a strong pedestrian presence and a density of buildings, businesses and housing.

“We’ve seen an explosion of residential housing in our downtown," Grande said, pointing to development in the Waterfront Drive and Exchange District areas. "There’s shops and services that are springing up everywhere,”

This year’s IDA conference theme is “AuthentiCITY,” which organizers felt highlighted Winnipeg’s urban character, arts and culture, dining, entertainment and hospitality.

Grande said the city bid to host the conference about two years ago, beating out other Canadian and American cities. It's rare for the conference to take place outside the U.S.

“[The IDA] were totally blown away by our efforts in the downtown, and as a result they’re here today in our city as part of the annual conference,” Grande said.