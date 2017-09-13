Suspect dead after run-in with Winnipeg police

Manitoba's provincial police watchdog is investigating after a 23-year-old man died following a run-in with officers on Wednesday.

According to a Winnipeg police press release, members of the Tactical Support Team and AIR1 were tracking the man suspected of a string of armed robberies that took place in less than an hour.

It started Tuesday just after 11 p.m. Officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue where a woman had been assaulted by a man with a firearm. She wasn't seriously injuried.

About a half-hour later, a woman was pulling into her driveway in the 1000 block of Pritchard Avenue when an armed man carjacked her vehicle. She was not injured.

Police then responded the 1400 block of Notre Dame Avenue at around midnight, where an armed man reportedly robbed a business. Again, no reported injuries.

Police believe it was the same suspect in each incident.

Officers then found the stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Blake Street at around 12:20 a.m., but the suspect drove off.

AIR1 found the vehicle to the 400 block of Alfred Avenue and directed members of the Tactical Support Team to the area.

Officers found the suspect just before 1 a.m. and that's when he was shot. He was sent to hospital where he was pronounced dead.