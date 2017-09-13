Winnipeg man dead after officer-involved shooting, police watchdog investigating

WINNIPEG — A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after a shooting involving city police.

Police say the shooting came after series of calls overnight involving the same suspect.

Officers say they were called to a north-end home for a report of a woman assaulted by a man with a gun.

Police were then called to a reported car-jacking nearby and then an armed robbery 15 minutes later.

Officers eventually tracked the suspect down and that's when he was shot.