Dancing on the bed: Winnipeg artist transforms cafe into hotel room

The bottom floor of a bustling Exchange District cafe presents a quieter, more intimate setting—two unmade beds draped in white linen beside a TV set, lamp, silk bathrobe and dress shirt.

It’s part of Winnipeg artist Ming Hon’s residency at Forth—a coffee shop, bar and restaurant rolled into one—in collaboration with Synonym Art Consultation and part of the ongoing Wall-to-Wall mural festival.

Hon, a trained contemporary dancer, has been working on "Only the Dead Wear Shoes to Bed" this week, in preparation of the show's launch on Friday. It includes elements of dance, performance art and video projections, all in the mock hotel room Hon created.

“It’s a room that we all kind of know the layout of—you walk in, two beds, TV,” Hon said. “I kind of wanted to do a duet with myself projected onto the bed and dance on the other bed—and I also thought it would just be really fun to dance on a bed.”

For Hon, the hotel room is a metaphor for luxury and shutting in, juxtaposed by an awareness of what’s happening outside on the television screen.

“All generations of people have said this before, but people always think the world is going to end in their time, and things are crazy in the world—they always are, Hon said.

She’s looking forward to performing in a venue different from the typical gallery or theatre, and she thinks visitors will enjoy the experience too.

“I want them to feel that cozy aspect of being in a hotel room...I like being up close and personal with my audience.”