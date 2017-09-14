Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, Sept. 15–17

Visit the theatre

Sarasvati Productions’ 15th FemFest starts this Saturday, and continues until Sept. 23. The opening night cabaret and reception starts at 7 p.m. at the Asper Centre for Theatre and Film, featuring a number of multi-disciplinary arts, including music, dance, comedy, theatre and film. Tickets are $15. On Sunday, see Tomboy Survival Guide—happening at the West End Cultural Centre at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20.

Go Jets go

The 4th annual Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest is happening at the Bell MTS Iceplex on Saturday, and it's free. The event starts at 8 a.m., runs to 4 p.m., and is set to include a Q and A about the upcoming season, an opportunity for autographs with alumni, plus contests, giveaways, and family-friendly fun with bouncers and other interactive activities from PartyWorks.

Take me out to the ball game

The Goldeyes are hosting game three of the championship series Saturday at Shaw Park at 6:05 p.m. The fish will be take on the Wichita Wingnuts. Tickets cost around $24 and are available online.

Learn more

The Forks is hosting "We Are All Treaty People" this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The free event aims to build and celebrate relationships with Indigenous people, and raise awareness about Treaty 1. The event will feature speakers, food, music, games, dancing and art, and activities like puppet-making, a storyteller and crafts.

Party time, excellent