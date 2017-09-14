Jones on Jets: Expectations higher than ever for Winnipeg Jets as training camp begins

With NHL training camps beginning this week, the buzz around Winnipeg—and the league—is that the Jets are ready for new heights this season.

From the head office to the bench, everyone in the organization is saying there are no more excuses – it’s time to jump from good-on-paper to consistently-good-on-the-ice.

It’s post-season or bust for this Jets team. As captain Blake Wheeler put it, “it’s got to be this year, it just has to be.”

Here are a few reasons the Jets’ normally sky-high expectations are reaching another level for 2017-18.

Improved goaltending

Arguably the team’s Achilles heel last year and in previous seasons, goaltending shouldn’t be an issue anymore. The key addition of Steve Mason (and departure of Ondrej Pavelec) should shore things up between the pipes—not just when the proven veteran gets the start, but also by introducing a competitive element. Ideally, Mason can push Connor Hellebuyck to perform and earn his time in the crease. Whether it’s a 1A/1B arrangement or the hottest hand gets a string of starts, the Jets’ are likely to get better goaltending this season.

More defensive depth

The Jets’ defensive depth was tested last year when Tyler Myers was limited to only 11 games and Jacob Trouba missed time during a contract dispute. Shot suppression and possession both suffered. But the Jets were able to keep Toby Enstrom from switching to newcomer team Las Vegas and added Dmitry Kulikov. Meanwhile, Myers is healthy, and Josh Morrissey benefited from Dustin Byfuglien’s tutelage for much of last season. Now the Jets’ top-six looks like one of the best defensive corps in the Central Division.

Draft and develop payoff

A draft-and-develop strategy requires some patience, but there’s already been payoff, and key players are improving year after year. Just look at the point progression of the Jets’ 2.0 first pick, Mark Sheifele: 34 as a rookie, 49 as a sophmore, 61 in 2015-16, then, last year, 82 points. He probably has 90 in him. Nikolaj Ehlers broke out last year scoring 64 points after his 38-point rookie season. As the guys who have already cracked the roster continue to mature and improve, so do promising young players like Kyle Connor, Jack Roslovic and Nic Petan, who could earn roster spots over the next two weeks.

Patrik Laine