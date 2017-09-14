Manitoba Warriors gang clothing, guns seized in police raid
Officers arrested three people in the Glenelm home.
Winnipeg police say they have seized gang-related paraphernalia and firearms following a raid on Tuesday evening.
Officers with the Street Crime Unit, the Community Support Unit, Tactical Support Team and K9 Unit carried out a search warrant for a home in the 100 block of Cobourg Avenue at about 5 p.m.
They found a loaded .40 calibre handgun, a sawed-off heavily modified firearm, ammunition and several pieces of Manitoba Warriors gang clothing.
They also arrested 28-year-old Harvey James Cook, who was detained in custody.
A 36-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man are also facing charges. They were released with a promise to appear in court.