Senator's 'disparaging' comments on status cards hinder reconciliation: advocate

A lone senator’s call for Indigenous people to give up their status cards in exchange for Canadian citizenship is “damaging” to reconciliation progress, according to a local advocate.



“It’s hard to believe in 2017 that things like this are still coming out of people’s mouths,” said Damon Johnston, president of the Aboriginal Council of Winnipeg.



He said he learned of Conservative Sen. Lynn Beyak’s open letter on to her Senate website Thursday morning before a meeting of Mayor Brian Bowman’s Indigenous advisory committee.



Among other points, Beyak wrote First Nations people should “trade your status card for a Canadian citizenship,” ignoring, Johnston notes, the fact that Indigenous people born in Canada are already Canadian citizens, and have had full voting rights since 1960.



Johnston said the comments show “a level of ignorance that’s difficult to appreciate,” and although it’s “just one person… (who) doesn’t represent the majority of thinking,” he’s worried it could be a barrier to progress.



“If that (opinion) were shared in the majority of the population, we’d go backwards in time,” he said. “It is damaging in the sense that there are some people who could share those beliefs, and it gives them motivation to act accordingly, like it’s okay to say these things.”



Johnston added he took heart that Bowman publicly denounced the letter on Twitter, by saying a Canadian Senator should know “who Canadian Citizens are," followed by "#resign."



“That’s what we need. That’s the role of a leader – to ensure our society is a place for understanding,” Johnston said, noting the city’s Indigenous accord and other strides taken towards reconciliation as a way Winnipeg’s mayor is also “leading by example.”



“Locally, we’ve made incredible progress.”



As for Beyak, who was removed from the Senate’s Aboriginal People’s committee last spring for defending the residential school system, saying “some good” came out of it, Johnston said he is still willing to forgive if the senator can be contrite.



“She has to recognize what she’s saying is not fair or reasonable, it’s disparaging to us as Indigenous people, she has to truly understand why that is,” he said.