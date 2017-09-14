Sexual assault suspect deported back to Manitoba after fleeing to U.S.

A Winnipeg man who fled to the U.S. after he was charged with sexual assault has been extradited back to Manitoba.

Daniel Enrique Cortez, 27, has yet to stand trial for the seven-year-old charges. He moved to the U.S. some time after he was charged with two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and incest on April 27, 2010. He had not been detained in custody, but was released on a promise to appear.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service, the Manitoba Prosecution Service and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada successfully applied for an extradition order.