Winnipeg Jets extend Bryan Little

The Winnipeg Jets have locked up veteran forward Bryan Little for the long-term.

After a campaign during which the 29-year-old led the Jets in faceoff percentage and eclipsed the 40-point mark for the fourth consecutive season, the Jets announced Thursday they have agreed to a six-year contract extension worth an average of $5.29 million starting in 2018-19.

Last year, Little also won the Dan Snyder Memorial Award as the Jet who "best embodies perseverance, dedication and hard work without reward or recognition, so that his team and teammates might succeed."

He's quietly kept the Jets' top lines productive through 672 games, third-most played in franchise history, while tallying 432 points (good for second-place in club history) and he says he's not done yet.

The forward told JetsTV reporter Mitchell Clinton he plans on remaining a competetive player and "a key guy on this team for a long time."

Having spent his entire career with the same organziation, Little said he's been through some "tough times" with the team, and he feared missing the pay-off of the slow build he's been a part of.

"That was my biggest fear. Sign a short-term deal, I'm gone, aand the team is successful," Little said, adding he feels like this year, on paper, is one of the better teams he's seen and played on.