Winnipeg man charged with impersonating RCMP officer
The 59-year-old was pretending to be a member of the force's scuba team.
Police have arrested a 59-year-old Winnipeg man for allegedly pretending to be an RCMP officer online.
In a press release, Winnipeg police say Thomas David Hanaway used social media to contact police and scuba diver groups in March, under the guise that he was an experienced member of the RCMP's dive team.
Police arrested Hanaway in the 500 block of Maniotba Avenue on Wednesday. He was detained in custody and faces charges of personating a peace officer and failing to comply with a probation order.