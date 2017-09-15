Meth, cocaine, shotgun found in separate Winnipeg drug busts
Police have arrested four people.
Winnipeg police arrested four people in two separate drug busts Thursday.
In both cases, the Street Crime Unit, backed by the Tactical Support Team, executed search warrants – one in a home in the first 100 block of Kate Street and the other in the 700 block of Pritchard Avenue.
On Kate Street, police found a number of items including:
- A sawed-off .410 bore shotgun with ammunition.
- A can of bear spray.
- A machete.
- 27.9 grams of methamphetamine (valued at about $4,000).
- An undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.
Valentina Monkman, 27, Joseph Richard, 20, and Markus Schinkel, 47, were all arrested and face a number of charges.
On Pritchard Avenue, police found 3.5 ounces of cocaine (about $7,000 worth), 6.75 grams of crack cocaine (about $300 worth), one ounce of "cutting agent" and U.S. currency. Police believe it's linked to gang activity.
Lionel Flett, 24, faces a number of charges. He remains in custody.