Police investigate after pair of Winnipeg shootings hospitalize man, woman

Two victims are recovering following a pair of shootings that happened a kilometre apart in Winnipeg early Friday.

Police were first called to the 300 block of College Avenue at around 3:30 a.m., where a 20-something man had been shot. K9 officers applied a tactical tourniquet and the victim was rushed to hospital in unstable condition. His condition was later upgraded to stable.

Officers were then called to the 500 block of St. Johns Avenue at around 7:45 a.m. They found a woman, in her 20s, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was also sent to hospital in unstable condition. She has since been upgraded to stable.