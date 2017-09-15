Panda-monium: Winnipeg zoo names two new panda cubs

The Assiniboine Park Zoo’s two baby red panda cubs now have names, thanks to input from Winnipeggers.

The public chose Suva for the boy cub, which means "good luck" in Nepali, and Tanvi for the girl, which translates to "delicate girl."

Suva and Tanvi were born at the zoo in June. Following that, the Assiniboine Park Conservancy held an online poll and had the public vote on names provided by zookeepers.

The name announcement comes ahead of International Red Panda Day on Saturday. The zoo will be hosting a number of activities to create awareness about red panda research, education and conservation from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.