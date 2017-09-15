Young girl killed while crossing train tracks in Ste. Anne, Manitoba

STE. ANNE, Man. — Police in Ste. Anne, Man., say a young girl has been struck and killed by a train.

There are media reports the 12-year-old was wearing headphones and riding her bicycle across the train tracks when she was hit by a passing train.

A statement from CN Rail says their thoughts and prayers are with the victim and their family.

CN Rail says the Ste. Anne police department is leading the investigation with the assistance of CN police.