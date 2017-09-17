Family fundraises ahead of Errol Greene Inquest

Family and supporters of Errol Greene are still seeking justice over a year after his death.

Fundraising efforts are in full force ahead of an inquest that will try to explain why Greene died in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre last year.

The group leading those efforts, Justice for Errol Greene, is holding a tattoo fundraiser at Rebel Waltz Tattoo on Friday Sept. 22, followed by a concert at the West End Cultural Centre on October 3.

Money raised will help cover the family’s legal costs for the inquest in January, said group member Stéphane Doucet, who to this day believes Greene’s treatment before his death was “profoundly unfair.”

Police arrested Greene on April 29, 2016 for breaching probation on a minor mischief charge. Doucet recounts that for three days, guards denied Greene access to his epilepsy medication.

Greene suffered a seizure on May 1; Other inmates reported he was shackled and left alone until he suffered another seizure, at which point paramedics took Greene to the hospital where he later died.

Since Greene’s death, Doucet has been involved with half a dozen vigils and protests to raise awareness about what he sees as systemic flaws in the justice system.

“There are a lot of ways that this is very emblematic of our racist justice system, racist police, racist guards—people who really devalue the lives of Indigenous peoples,” he said.

Over 70 per cent of inmates in Manitoba identify as Indigenous, according to census data, and many haven’t been convicted of a crime—70 per cent of all inmates are awaiting hearings or sentencing in custody.

Greene was one of five inmates to die at the WRC in 2016.

In Greene’s case, the Chief Medical Examiner called an inquiry, bringing both relief and financial burden to the family.

Their GoFundMe campaign has a $25,000 goal to cover legal costs, plus transportation for Greene’s wife, Rochelle Pranteau, and childcare for the couple’s four young children.

Friday’s fundraiser signals the end of the road for Doucet, who has been helping Pranteau since Greene’s passing but is moving soon.



Before he goes, the two will get matching tattoos during the fundraiser—either a feather, a medicine wheel, two birds, or a dove with an olive branch.