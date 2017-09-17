Grandma’s recipes and cook-offs: Local Filipino chef caters to Winnipeggers hungry for new experiences

Filipino fusion pop-up restaurants, cannabis cooking classes and head-to-head chef battles.

It’s an eclectic array of dining experiences, but one Winnipeg chef is trying to bolster the local foodie scene with a mix of new contests, concepts and flavours.

Allan Pineda—along with his wife Amanda—may be best known for a series of Filipino pop-up dinner nights, but his latest venture is an Iron Chef-style cook-off.

Kitchen Kumite: Clash of the Pans 2017 is happening Sept. 24 and Oct. 1., and includes eight chef teams going head-to-head to create the best dishes, using surprise ingredients.

“There will be two secret ingredients per battle. It’s all local product, local farmers, could be vegetables from farmers’ markets, things like that,” Pineda said.

Quarterfinals are Sept. 24 and semifinals and finals are Oct. 1 at Kitchen Sync at 370 Donald St. Funds from the volunteer-run event will go toward CancerCare Manitoba. Tickets are $35 for the quarterfinals day, $40 for the semifinals/finals, or $60 for both—those fees include canapés and two alcoholic beverages.

It’s the first time he’s organizing the cook-off, but it’s already proving popular. Tickets have almost completely sold out.

But this isn’t Pineda’s first go at organizing a food event different than the order-off-the-menu-experience.

He’s part of Baon Manila Nights, a pop-up dinner series, which happens about once a month, and showcases chefs’, cooks’, and restaurateurs’ takes on Filipino cuisine.

Chefs come in for one night only to create complete menu of anything they want.

“Some people want to integrate their parents’ cooking, or their favourite dish from their grandma,” Pineda said.

The pop-up was launched in response to Pineda looking to progress Filipino food as a cuisine in Winnipeg as part of the growing "Filipino Food Movement" in Canada and across the world.

“There’s a couple restaurants, but a lot of people don’t know about it,” Pineda said. “I kind of feel like we’re the rebels in Star Wars. There’s all these little guys trying to get our food out in the open, it’s getting there, but you can see it’s not like people are jumping to go for Filipino food at night.”

Pineda has also taught classes on the basics of cooking with cannabis—namely decarboxylation, butter, oils, tinctures and more.

“I’m trying to do as much as I can,” he said. “It jumps into a bunch of other stuff.”