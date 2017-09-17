Walk with Prairie wildlife: Manitoba rescue centre hosts fundraiser

The sanctuary responsible for helping more than 1,600 injured critters every year is hosting a walkathon fundraiser.

Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre’s fifth annual upcoming event, Walk for Wildlife, is the organization's largest fundraiser in support of injured and orphaned wildlife.

“It directly covers the cost of the patients that we get every year, and so that feeds them, any medication they need, if we need to fix cages,” said Shelia Smith, founding member and volunteer with the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

Organizers hope to raise about $15,000 this year.

The centre’s goal is to treat injured animals and return them to their natural habitat—the facility also runs an educational program on wildlife issues.

Participants will get to see first-hand the work the centre does and the event includes a meet-and-greet with a number of animals, like Arctic the fox.

“He’s the lead, and then he goes off and plays in the grass while everyone does the walk,” Smith said.

The Walk for Wildlife is Saturday, Sept. 23, at St. Vital Park. Registration is from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., and the walk starts at 9 a.m.