Councillors decry lack of input on federal funding infrastructure shortlist

Now a shortlist of seven projects remains on the table for the federal funding request – scaled back from the original list of 15.



“They prioritized obviously, but there’s no explanation on how they’ve been prioritized, no discussion,” said Coun. Janice Lukes.



In her South Winnipeg ward, a long-awaited bike and pedestrian bridge over Pembina Highway to the University of Manitoba and Investors Group Field was one project that didn’t make the cut.



A similar project that involves an active transportation (AT) upgrade to the bridge over the Red River at Chief Peguis Trail, however, is among the seven projects administration recommends council fund.



In total, the public service is recommending council approve $35 million for the seven priority projects to access 50 per cent cost sharing available from the federal government, as per a report the executive policy committee (EPC) will consider Wednesday.



Lukes said she’s “supportive of any AT project,” but she’d “like to understand how they prioritized” some over others.



Coun. Russ Wyatt said he was told administration determined a “multi-criteria prioritization model” that council hadn’t approved, adding it “flies in the face” of improved transparency efforts in City Hall.



The report prepared by capital projects oversight manager Rob Taylor explains “several constraints” factored into the process, including the federal program criteria, the ability to leverage existing capital budget funding, and limited long-term debt funding.



It also says “uncertainties surrounding provincial funding” were factors.



Mayor Brian Bowman said he’s relying on that advice from the public service, which he believes was informed by council-approved policies.



“The asset management policy is what we expect will be followed… my understanding is it has been, and that’s why they’ve come up with the recommendations that they’ve made,” he said.



Projects under consideration Wednesday include Transcona sewer relief, North St. Boniface water main upgrades, a rapid transit master plan, the Chief Peguis Trail active transportation bridge, and protected bike lanes for McDermot Avenue and Bannatyne Avenue, as well as for Chevrier Boulevard.