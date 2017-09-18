Internet in transit: Winnipeg could pilot Wi-Fi on buses

Winnipeg may soon put Wi-Fi on the road, as a proposal could equip a dozen Winnipeg Transit buses with wireless internet for riders.

Innovation committee chairperson Coun. Cindy Gilroy said she’s excited about the ways it could improve the rider experience, but also bolster passenger safety.

“It’s also a way for (passengers) to connect with loved ones to let them know that they’re safe,” Gilroy said, ahead of the innovation committee Friday.

“For a lot of my constituents, they don’t have data plans… sometimes it’s being able to connect with mom and let them know, ‘I’m on the bus,’ maybe, ‘I don’t feel so safe.’”

Mayor Brian Bowman said the proposal, which would draw on $300,000 left over from last year’s innovation capital fund, is a step towards fulfilling a commitment he made when running for office.

He agrees it could upgrade the rider experience, but also be leveraged “for other benefits other than just riders being able to access Wi-Fi.”

“Of course I’m speaking about possible opportunities to assist with the Peggo card issues that we’re seeing,” he said.

Bowman’s understanding is that on-board Wi-Fi could introduce “real-time connectivity between the units and the technology in the bus when the bus is in transit, rather than when it is back in the station.”

In addition to the Wi-Fi pilot, Gilroy’s committee has 16 other Dragon’s Den-style pitches to consider funding with $1 million available.

She said the city’s new innovation officer Michael Legary has already narrowed it down, “just to make sure (each) fits within the criteria,” which is to say, “it’s going to be innovative for the city.”

Pitches include:

-$390,000 for two electric cars and charging stations

-$150,000 to create a 311 chatbot

-$37,000 for a mosquito-control zone identifying drone

-$37,000 to investigate the Pan Am Pool’s solar power potential