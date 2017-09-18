Manitoba healthcare still broken nine years after Brian Sinclair's death: working group

Almost nine years after Brian Sinclair died in a Winnipeg emergency room, the systems meant to heal and protect the city's most vulnerable are still broken, a working group launched in response to the death said Monday.

In September 2008, the 45-year-old Indigenous man died in the Health Sciences Centre emergency department from a treatable bladder infection—after waiting 34 hours for help that never came.

Staff in the emergency department thought Sinclair—who was at times slumped over in his wheelchair and vomiting—was intoxicated or homeless.

The five-person Brian Sinclair Working Group released interim recommendations Monday, metres from where Sinclair died.

The group urged the federal government to implement an anti-racist policy at all levels of healthcare, while health professional schools should adopt anti-racism curriculum, among other recommendations.

The group did not just examine the healthcare system after Sinclair’s death.

“Two legal processes failed Brian Sinclair,” said Mary Jane Logan McCallum, a member of the working group and history professor at the University of Winnipeg.

Despite calls for a public inquiry – which would have examined experiences of Indigenous people in healthcare – Logan McCallum said the Manitoba government instead ordered an inquest on the specific circumstances of Sinclair's death.

The first phase of the inquest confirmed that Sinclair was visible to staff, but ignored.

The second phase of the inquest focused on best practices for ongoing training for frontline staff, and that social determinants of health, like racism, poverty, disability and substance abuse were not within the scope of the inquest.

Because of that, “many of the recommendations of the inquest report have little or nothing to do with the death of Brian Sinclair himself,” Logan McCallum said.

Furthermore, the Winnipeg Police Service did not investigate Sinclair’s death in 2008 “even after it was determined his death was preventable, and the full circumstances of what happened at [HSC] was known,” said Logan McCallum.