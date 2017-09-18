New season, new look: Bell MTS Place undergoes $14M renovations

The home of the Winnipeg Jets is getting some fresh nuts and bolts – and a new coat of paint – just in time for the upcoming season.

True North Sports and Entertainment said Monday Bell MTS Place is decked out with new lighting, flooring, ceiling, and signage, along with new and updated food and beverage options following a concourse renovation project.

The approximately $14 million project will be finished for the start of 2017-18 regular season on Oct. 4, 2017.