'Designing for people': Renowned urbanist weighs in on Portage and Main

When it comes to pondering the “math of city-making,” Winnipeg makes the ideal case-study, according to Brent Toderian.

The prominent urbanist and president of the Council for Canadian Urbanism was in the city Sept. 13-16 hosting for the group's 9th annual urbanism summit, during which attendees considered ways to improve urban development decision-making, amongst other topics.

While City Hall awaits analysis that could help solve the quandary that is opening the intersection of Portage and Main—two reports are expected in October—Toderian and other summit-goers took note of the dichotomous urban landscape around it.

“What you see when you look around is the duality of the city,” Toderian said. “(It has) a notorious intersection like Portage and Main… yet a block away into neighbourhoods like the Exchange you see significant investment being put into a high-quality public realm.”

Toderian explained “the math of city-making powerfully supports” tough decisions like giving the intersection back to pedestrians, which Mayor Brian Bowman made a campaign promise to do in 2014.

When it comes to stimulating the economy or attracting companies like Amazon, “designing better, more walkable cities for people outperforms,” he said.

“If all you study is if there’s a minute delay in a car doing a turn… you’re going to get the wrong results… We’ve had decades of doing the wrong math leading to the wrong results.