Burton Cummings to host 70th birthday bash in Winnipeg
The former frontman of the Guess Who is celebrating the milestone birthday on New Year's Eve.
Talk about a rockin' rendition of "happy birthday."
Burton Cummings, a multi-award-winning Canadian music legend and former frontman of the Guess Who, is turning 70 on New Year's Eve – and he's celebrating with a concert in his hometown of Winnipeg.
Tickets for the show at the Club Regent Event Centre start at $79 before taxes. They go on sale Thursday at casinosofwinnipeg.com and Ticketmaster.
The Guess Who was the first Canadian band to reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts and the first to earn a platinum album for sales of over one million copies in America.
After going solo in 1976, Cummings won five Juno Awards.
