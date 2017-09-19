Burton Cummings to host 70th birthday bash in Winnipeg

Talk about a rockin' rendition of "happy birthday."

Burton Cummings, a multi-award-winning Canadian music legend and former frontman of the Guess Who, is turning 70 on New Year's Eve – and he's celebrating with a concert in his hometown of Winnipeg.

Tickets for the show at the Club Regent Event Centre start at $79 before taxes. They go on sale Thursday at casinosofwinnipeg.com and Ticketmaster.

The Guess Who was the first Canadian band to reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts and the first to earn a platinum album for sales of over one million copies in America.