'Dangerous' thunderstorms threaten Manitoba: Environment Canada
The forecast calls for rain and wind gusts.
Southern Manitobans can expect one heck of a thunderstorm Tuesday.
Environment Canada is calling for "dangerous thunderstorms" and "damaging wind gusts" to blow through the region today and tonight.
Rainfall amounts are expected to reach 20 to 30 mm, but "intense embedded thunderstorms" may produce more than 50 mm of rain and blustery winds.
The Westman area will be hit late this afternoon and the storm will move into the Red River Valley and interlake areas this evening.
The messy weather may linger until after midnight, as the system moves through the Ontario border.
Environment Canada is warning about the possibility of damaged buildings, flash flooding, downed trees and windy driving.
