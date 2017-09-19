Honourable horror: Winnipeg-born author makes Giller Prize longlist

Like many people, David Demchuk checks social media every morning to read the days' news.

But unlike (most of) the rest of us—he found out on Twitter that he made the longlist for a prestigious literary prize.

The first-time author, who hails from Winnipeg and now lives in Toronto, learned Monday he made the Scotiabank Giller Prize 2017 longlist for his book The Bone Mother, published by ChiZine Publications.

The Bone Mother is also the first horror novel to make the longlist of nominees.

“I found out on Twitter as I was heading into the office—so I actually found out on the street,” Demchuk said, describing his reaction in detail fit for a horror book: “I’m sure I looked like I’d been shot… I was like ‘I have to get inside. I have to find a chair.’”

The Bone Mother is a creepy take on classic fairy tales, mixing in villages on the Ukrainian/Romanian border and mythical creatures of Eastern Europe.

Though set outside Canadian borders, the book takes inspiration from Demchuk’s own childhood in Manitoba.

His father is Ukrainian and many of the tales in the book gather inspiration from stories Demchuk heard as a kid, and his roots in the city and Sandy Lake, Man.

“Parts of it are very clearly situated around where my grandmother’s farm was, and so it has a very strong Winnipeg and Manitoba influence… I wouldn’t have been able to write it if I wasn’t drawing on that stuff,” Demchuk said.

While some of the inspiration for The Bone mother came from his father's side of the family, Demchuk's late mother also chimed in with her own comments after reading the book. She wasn't a fan.

“Horror is not everyone’s sort of thing," Demchuk said. "But my publishers love it, they entered it because they felt it had a chance.”